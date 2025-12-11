After the New York Mets have lost out on a bevy of players so far this offseason, like being unable to re-sign Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz, plus losing the Robert Suarez sweepstakes, the team could still obtain a big star, with one in particular still lurking. As the Mets will be surrounded by rumors all throughout the offseason, one name that has been linked to them is Kyle Tucker.

There are a lot of teams in the MLB that are going after Tucker, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Toronto Blue Jays, but Jon Heyman of MLB.com reports that the Mets are in the “hunt.” Plus, New York is interested in Tucker also to “make a headline-stealing splash” after the players they missed out on.

“Tucker is attracting “most all” big-market teams in free agency, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The Dodgers like the star outfielder, but only on a shorter-term deal, per The Athletic (subscription required). And the Blue Jays had an in-person meeting with Tucker last week,” MLB.com wrote.

“Those teams, as well as the Orioles, have been joined in the hunt for this year's top free agent by the Mets and Yankees, per Heyman,” MLB.com continued. “Both New York teams have a hole to fill in their outfield and have also been linked to Cody Bellinger, the next-best outfielder remaining on the open market. The Mets may also be eyeing Tucker in an effort to make a headline-stealing splash after they saw closer Edwin Díaz join the Dodgers on a three-year deal on Tuesday, per a source.”

It remains to be seen if the Mets seal the deal on Tucker, but the team is looking to improve after finishing 83-79 last season, though it wasn't enough as they missed the postseason.