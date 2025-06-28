James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions made a solid addition to their 2026 recruiting class by gaining the commit of pass rusher Jackson Ford.

Ford announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. He boasts a four-star ranking with a 91 score on 247Sports, having had interest from Ohio State and Michigan. He is the fifth-best player from the state of Pennsylvania, the 22nd-best edge defender, and the 202nd best player in the 2026 class.

“Force-based edge defender that has proven to be rather effective against the run as he slips off blocks and gets to the ball carrier. Looks the part with a sturdy 6-foot-4, 240-pound build and is likely to keep adding mass as he’s on the younger side for his grade,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins said.

“Can win with snap anticipation and will use an above average first-step to get into opponents. Quick to shoot the hands as a pass rusher and holsters a nifty spin move. Tends to create most of his pressures with pure effort and further technical development should only make him more valuable on passing downs as he’s still learning how to work in secondary moves after initially billing himself as more of a tight end.”

What's next for James Franklin, Penn State

It's a great pickup for James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions to make in Jackson Ford. He gives them a great boost to their future depth in the pass rushing department. As a result, the potential in the program's 2026 recruiting class continues to be promising.

Throughout the 2024 season as a junior, he racked up 23 tackles (10 TFL), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups. He also participated on offense as a tight end, catching one pass for 28 yards. His versatility could be beneficial for Penn State when he arrives in 2026.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a strong 2024 season, finishing with a 13-3 record. They reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, falling 27-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.