The New Orleans Saints did not waste any time in finding a possible replacement for star safety Tyrann Mathieu after he announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Mathieu took to Instagram to share his decision, ending an illustrious 12-year career.

“As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way,” said the three-time Pro Bowler.

“From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever.”

Following Mathieu's retirement, the Saints are set to sign free agent safety Julian Blackmon, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The 26-year-old Blackmon spent his first five seasons in the league with the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, he tallied 86 combined tackles, four pass deflections, and three interceptions. He started 16 games and ranked 48th among 170 safeties, according to Pro Football Focus.

The third-round pick will try to fill the big shoes of Mathieu, who spent three years with the Saints. Mathieu is also a three-time All-Pro First Team member and won a ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Moreover, Blackmon will look to gain the respect of New Orleans, which is Mathieu's hometown. Saying goodbye to the NFL while being part of the Saints is a full-circle moment for Mathieu.

“To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined,” added Mathieu.

“I hope I made you proud out there. This isn’t goodbye—it’s just the next chapter.”

Blackmon will aim to help the Saints end a four-year drought in the playoffs. They finished with a 5-12 record last season.