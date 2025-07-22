The Michigan football season is right around the corner, and there is a good chance that Bryce Underwood is the starting quarterback for the Wolverines. Underwood was the #1 player in the 2026 recruiting class, and it’s hard to imagine anyone winning the starting job over him.

Bryce Underwood was as good as it gets at the high school level, but college football is a completely different story. There is a lot that Underwood hasn’t seen before, and that is why Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is helping Underwood get better this offseason.

“Me coming from a high school level, I’m not used to seeing certain defenses or blitzes or pressures that he brings,” Underwood said, according to an article from Maize n Brew. “Just for that, I feel like he’s (Wink Martindale) honestly preparing us for the next level, and by us, I mean our offensive side of the ball.”

Underwood was able to participate in spring ball with the Michigan football team after enrolling early, and that should go a long way for him this season. That preparation was huge, and now, he is getting ready to attack fall camp.

“I love going into the season because that brings most of the joy into my mind,” Underwood said. “Going into this fall camp, competing with my teammates every day, whether it’s my receivers, my defensive line, DBs, or linebackers every day.”

We don’t know who the starting QB will be for the Michigan football team, but Bryce Underwood is the popular pick. Wolverines fans want it to be Underwood, that’s for sure. Michigan struggled mightily at the QB position last year, and the team probably wins a few more games with decent play. If Underwood ends up matching the hype, then this Wolverines team should experience a lot of success this season.