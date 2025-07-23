Ohio State football comes into the 2025 season as the hunted after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season, running the expanded CFP gauntlet with very impressive wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame. Now, everyone is gunning for the Buckeyes heading into 2025.

While Ohio State was the first team to conquer the 12-team College Football Playoff, the current structure may not last very long. CFP expansion has been a major talking point this offseason, with plenty of discussion surrounding expanding to 16 teams.

One potential format for the 16-team expansion would involve auto-bids for the top conferences outside of just the conference champions. At Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day put in a request for the Big Ten to have four spots in the bracket, via Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“We should have four automatic qualifiers from the jump because we have 18 teams, we added those four teams from the Pac-12 and we play nine games,” Day said, per Nakos.

It wouldn't have mattered much last season, as the Big Ten got four spots in the 12-team draw without having automatic qualifiers. Oregon, Penn State and Indiana joined Ohio State in the CFP before the Buckeyes ran the table.

In that format, the SEC would also get four auto-bids while the Big 12 and the ACC would also earn additional spots. However, the latter two conferences are understandably not big fans of that proposition and don't want to be outnumbered by the big boys.

One of the big hangups in the talks around CFP expansion is the schedule imbalance between the SEC and other conferences. The SEC currently only plays eight conference games, while the Big Ten and the other top conferences all play nine games. Those leagues obviously don't want to give the SEC guaranteed spots unless they play nine games in conference.

Regardless, Ohio State figures to lead another very competitive Big Ten conference this season. Oregon and Penn State are loaded once again, Indiana is still on the rise and teams like Michigan and Nebraska are desperate to throw their names into the ring.

