One of the best players still available in the 2026 recruiting class is four-star defensive back Davon Benjamin. Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team have been recruiting him hard, and the team made the cut when Benjamin announced his top five schools on Monday. Benjamin will choose between the Wolverines, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina and Washington. He will announce his decision on August 2nd.

“NEWS: Elite 2026 CB Davon Benjamin Jr. is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’0 187 CB from Los Angeles, CA will announce his Commitment August 2nd. He’s ranked as the No. 1 CB in ‘26 (per Rivals).”

Davon Benjamin is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #36 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #5 safety and the #7 player in the state of California. Benjamin currently attends Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA. Michigan is a long way from home.

“Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel,” Benjamin’s scouting report reads. “A talented receiver as well and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner. Plays predominately safety at the H.S level to allow him to roam sideline to sideline and take advantage of his range and ballhawk ability but has excellent man to man cover skills. Has locked up some talented receivers on the 7v7 circuit and shows the ability to play a physical game without having to clutch and grab like so many young corners.”

Benjamin is one of the best players in the country for a reason. Michigan is hoping to land a player who possesses the necessary traits to one day play in the NFL.

“Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field,” the scouting report adds. “Plays a physical game in run support and can fly off the hash and lay out an opposing ball carrier. A smart, high IQ football player and very instinctive. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick.”

The Michigan football team has been recruiting at an elite level this cycle, and a commitment from Davon Benjamin would take the class to the next level.