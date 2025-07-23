SMU football head coach Rhett Lashlee slapped a “winner” tag on quarterback Kevin Jennings. This duo has been the face of this historic program's resurgence in the ACC Conference. The 2024 team had a terrific season, going 11-3 overall and reaching the school's first College Football Playoff. Jennings, alongside star running back Brashard Smith, were a force to be reckoned with during this run, leading one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

While Smith is no longer with the Mustangs, the program's leader under center is back at University Park. Jennings is looking to prove SMU football has staying power as an ACC contender. Lashlee has complete confidence in his quarterback, offering an honest assessment of Kevin during ACC Media Days.

“He’s (Jennings) a winner. He’s always been a winner. He won a state championship in high school in the state of Texas… that’s like harder than winning a National Championship in college football sometimes. So he’s always been a winner, and he’s always had the intangibles. You’ve seen his playmaking ability. I think he’s really matured this offseason, knowing he’s the guy. He’s put on 10 or 12 pounds, which is gonna help the frame hold up week in and week out at this level. And I think he’s really embraced the role as the unquestioned leader of our team.”

While Jennings had a terrific season, the year definitely did not end the way he wanted it to. Against Penn State in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the Mustangs' QB, like a lot of the teams playing on the road in this new format, struggled mightily with three early interceptions during the 38-10 rout. Jennings, therefore, has a massive chip on his shoulder heading into the 2025 season, and he has the team and the schedule to make another run at the twelve-team field.

The Mustangs have two early-season matchups against two Big 12 teams, Baylor and TCU, before their ACC slate. After that, there are plenty of intriguing matchups, such as midseason clashes against Clemson and Miami, which will determine whether SMU football can return to the ACC Championship and the playoff. It's a long road back to that stage, but if Jennings continues to build on his 2024 season, this roster certainly has a chance to prove skeptics wrong about this program being a one-hit wonder.