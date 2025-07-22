When the Michigan football sign-stealing saga first came to light, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti did not do the program any favors. As the Wolverines were traveling to one of their biggest games of the 2023 season, Petitti suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season. Harbaugh had to miss games against #10 Penn State, Maryland and #2 Ohio State. Michigan fans weren't happy with Petitti, and neither was Harbaugh. Now, Petitti is backing Michigan.

Tony Petitti recently sent a letter to the NCAA telling them that the Michigan football doesn't need to be punished any more for the sign-stealing saga. Petitti claimed that his suspension of Harbaugh was punishment enough. He didn't have much to add when he took the podium at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday.

“Asked about his letter supporting Michigan in its fight against the NCAA, Tony Petitti confirms he wrote it but doesn’t want to comment further on an ongoing process,” Matt Fortuna said in a post. “He adds that the CSC in place will hopefully expedite enforcement in the future.”

It has now been nearly two years since this whole situation came to light, and we still don't know what Michigan's punishment will be. Petitti, and most people in college sports, are hoping that we can reach conclusions faster in the future.

“It’s difficult to still be talking about this almost two seasons after,” Petitti said.

The 2025 Michigan football season starts in a little over a month, and there is expected to be a finalized punishment before Week 1. The Wolverines already received a Notice of Allegations.

Michigan did give head coach Sherrone Moore a self-imposed suspension for part of the 2025 season, and it will be interesting to see if that lessens the blow of the NCAA's punishment. Moore will not coach for the Wolverines in Week 2 against Central Michigan, and he will also miss Week 4 on the road against Nebraska. He will be on the sidelines for Michigan's massive Week 2 clash at Oklahoma.