Following the cancellation of FS1's The Facility, LeSean “Shady” McCoy made one of his first media appearances as a host for ESPN+ MEAC Media Day broadcast. Although he interviewed his former teammates Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, perhaps the most headline-grabbing moment occurred during his interview with current Howard University head coach Larry Scott.

Shady you can’t say you gonna take the man job and not know the correct name of the University. Talk to EM Coach Scott. He said THE REAL HU @HUBISONFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/wtHDg1HE8q — Tomorrow's Leaders Sports Network (@TLSN12) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before a question was asked, McCoy referenced Howard as “Hampton”. Not only is Hampton the rival of Howard but the Pirates no longer compete in the MEAC. Hampton left the MEAC in July 2018 and currently compete in the Coastal Athletic Conference (CAA).

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. We ain't gonna keep letting that go. We are the real HU. We are Howard University,” Scott said after he fully processed what McCoy said.

While it's unclear if McCoy's comments were a planned joke with Scott or truly mistake remains to be seen. But, Howard University alumni and fans surely took note given the fact that McCoy made it known that he was interested in coaching the Bison if they looked to move on from Scott in the near future.

“Oh my God, Howard. You all have a lot of great history and tradition and it would be an honor to accept the head coaching job at Howard University,” he said in a January edition of the 25/10 Show with DeSean Jackson. And I would make sure that them young brothers would be good, disciplined, and be great young men. And we ‘gon win championships! And you don't gotta offer me a lot of money. You feel me? Howard! I'm reaching out once again!”