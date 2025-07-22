Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day gave an update on the close starting quarterback competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. The Buckeyes are coming off a trying regular season, by their standards, that ended in a dominant run to their ninth national championship. It was a true redemption story for Day, who many people had called for to be fired before the College Football Playoff after a late-season loss to Michigan. Now, the Buckeyes are on the road to a repeat and have yet to name their QB1 as August nears.

The assumption was that former 5-star quarterback Julian Sayin was going to take over for Will Howard in Columbus, but junior Lincoln Kienholz has held his own in this competition. During Big Ten Media Days, Day broke down where this battle stands now and what he's looking for in the new QB1 for the 2025 season.

“Same, because it’s hard to make any progress unless you’re actually on the field playing football. But I think both guys have gotten stronger. Will be interesting to see once we get done with our summer program with Mick (Marotti) next week … who’s Iron Buckeyes? That’ll be big for the leadership.