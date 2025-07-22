While DeSean Jackson's appointment as coach of Delaware State has provided a lot of positive momentum for the team, the MEAC's predicted order of finish certainly put things into perspective. Despite the monumental hire, the Hornets are expected to finish sixth in the conference. Howard University, who made the MEAC Championship in 2023, and Michael Vick's Norfolk State are the two schools above them at the fifth and fourth spots.

Jackson spoke about the low ranking for his team with Shady McCoy on the ESPN+ broadcast of MEAC Media Day

“That don't bother me, man. At the end of day, I'm still modest with this, because at the end of the day, I know the work we're putting in. Regardless, I love the underdog. You know, I've been an underdog my whole whole life and I've been successful in my whole life.”

He added, “So coming into this, we won, what, two games and lost 22 over the…So, you know, I come into this situation…I'm good at the bottom right now., but I guarantee we ain't gonna stay there.”

Perhaps Delaware State's low ranking in this season's preseason poll is because of the fortunes of the program before Jackson accepted the coaching position in December. Former head coach Lee Hull and athletic director Alecia Shields-Gadson departed from the program after the Hornets ended their 12th straight losing season. The university last won the MEAC title in 2007.

Jackson made it clear in his introductory press conference in January that he expects his team to be competitive and even be in the mix for the Celebration Bowl.

“We ain’t waiting. We want to be at the Celebration Bowl this year. We want to win the MEAC this year. Whatever was going on, we can’t do that anymore. We’ve got to move forward and change that, starting on day one.”

Jackson and his Hornets certainly have the motivation to prove everyone that's doubted them wrong.