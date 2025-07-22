Miami football's new quarterback, Carson Beck, got brutally honest on his decision to leave Georgia after five seasons. The Hurricanes are in healthy shape under head coach Mario Cristobal and looking to contend for their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Last year's team took a big step up from the previous two teams in Coral Gables under Cristobal, going 10-3 overall. During this run, a transfer quarterback from Washington State named Cam Ward became a household name, leading the most explosive offense in the country.

Unfortunately, a late-season loss to Syracuse cost the Hurricanes a spot in the twelve-team field of the College Football Playoff, but the program reached its first double-digit win season since 2017. Ward and several other key contributors from the 2024 team are now off to the NFL, and Beck will subsequently have huge shoes to fill. The Hurricanes' leader under center is accustomed to bearing massive pressure on his shoulders, having taken over QB1 in Athens after two straight national titles by the Bulldogs. Beck was brutally honest about his decision to leave Georgia and what specifically led him to join Miami football during ACC Media Days.

“Everything has a shelf life, and I think the shelf life there (at Georgia) was over, and it was just time to start something new, to get into a new program, to start a new chapter of my life, my career. (On joining Miami) I think the biggest thing for me, obviously, was the offensive fit. As a quarterback, the OC, the scheme, the talent and guys that you’re going to have around you is huge to the success and ultimately, the future A, of a quarterback, but of me. This is my future and I think this decision is one of the better decisions I’ve made.

Since I’ve been in here in January and developing the relationships and building the chemistry with me, the wide receivers, the running backs, the tight ends, the o-line. Just trying to develop those relationships and that camaraderie, it just reinforced my decision in a positive way. I’m really excited to keep working with these guys.”

Beck's statement about building chemistry with his teammates is encouraging, as he will need to enter the 2025 season in great form if the Hurricanes want to win their first game. On August 31, Miami football will be reigniting a classic college football rivalry in Week 1 against Notre Dame. Several weeks later, there is another difficult non-conference matchup at home against Florida. After that, the Hurricanes have a very manageable ACC slate with the conference favorite, Clemson, not on the schedule.

Overall, there's no reason for Miami football not to be in the College Football Playoff. And if the Hurricanes do take that next step, Beck will be a huge reason why.