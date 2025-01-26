Penn State football is pulling off a major coup. The Nittany Lions are signing away defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Ohio State, per 247 Sports. Knowles was in talks with Ohio State on a major pay raise, but it apparently didn't pan out.

Knowles' Ohio State defense was ranked first in the country this year in yards allowed per play. That tough Buckeyes unit was a major factor in getting the team to the College Football Playoff. By leaving Ohio State, the balance of power might be shifting in the Big Ten Conference.

Penn State was one of several schools looking to grab Knowles, and the Nittany Lions pulled it off. Other teams interested included Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Ohio State won the CFP, by defeating Notre Dame in the final. The Buckeyes also knocked off Tennessee, Oregon and Texas en route to the championship.

Penn State football may be a Big Ten champion next season

Penn State football is going to have two of the best coordinators in the country, next season. The defense will have Knowles, while the offense has Andy Kotelnicki. Kotelnicki is considered an offensive genius, who helped rebuild Kansas into a winner. Kotelnicki was up for the West Virginia head coaching job this offseason, but stayed in State College.

Penn State is led by head coach James Franklin, who had the team in the CFP this past season. The Nittany Lions picked up two victories over SMU and Boise State, before losing in the semis to Notre Dame.

Penn State football has a nucleus of solid offensive players returning next season, starting with quarterback Drew Allar. The Nittany Lions are also expected to have solid rushing, with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen also returning. The stage seems set for a huge 2025 season.

There are questions on defense for Penn State, as the team will lose a lot of talent on that side of the ball to the NFL Draft. Bringing in Knowles will certainly keep things moving in the right direction. In three seasons with Ohio State, Knowles' defense improved each year. He capped it off by finishing no. 1 this season in yards allowed per play. In 2023, Ohio State finished no. 3 in that category.

Knowles is expected to accept a three-year offer with Penn State, per ESPN, that would pay him an average of $3.1 million a year. Penn State opens its 2025 season against Nevada on August 30.