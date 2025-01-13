Penn State football spent the last four days decompressing from a devastating Orange Bowl loss. Quarterback Drew Allar used that time after the Notre Dame game to weigh his options about the 2025 NFL Draft.

Allar earned rave reviews for his arm strength and intangibles by different scouts. The Nittany Lions and their fans learned Monday what his 2025 plans are, per Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

“After reviewing his NFL options, Drew Allar is officially returning to Penn State for his senior season, a source confirmed,” Brugler shared on X.

Was there any desire to bolt State College for the league? Brugler cleared the air there.

“Allar previously announced his intention to return, but was keeping an open mind based on favorable NFL feedback,” Brugler said.

Drew Allar heading back to stacked Penn State roster after CFP run

Allar's return is set to fuel national championship chatter on the campus. Especially with the other big news involving the Orange Bowl runner-up.

Penn State running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen announced their own returns. Allen revealed his decision on social media. That means the Lions are getting back their three most important offensive pieces from 2024.

Singleton and Allen surpassed 80 rushing yards each against the Fighting Irish inside Hard Rock Stadium. They carried the load on a night ND prevented Allar from throwing a single touchdown pass. Singleton scored three times on Notre Dame — all inside the 10-yard line.

The now returning senior Singleton finished the last four games tallying 51 carries, 366 yards and scored six touchdowns. Allen provided the power element for Penn State — grinding out 410 yards and scoring three times.

Penn State has more than that trio returning. The Nittany Lions added former USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson via the transfer portal back on Dec. 16. Hudson's arrival gives Allar a needed dynamic weapon in the passing game. All four are bound to spark top 10 chatter for PSU in 2025.