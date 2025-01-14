Penn State football tight end Tyler Warren reportedly announced that he will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk writes. Warren was one of the better players in college football this past season, and he could end up being a first round pick in the draft.

Tyler Warren's college football career

Warren made his college football debut with Penn State in 2021. He slowly began to see more playing time over the years, and the tight end ultimately enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign. Warren recorded 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were career-high marks for him at the college football level.

Warren's decision to enter the NFL Draft is understandable. He will be among the top prospects heading into the draft, and he could be the top tight end. Warren's skill set should translate to the NFL, and he could make a big impact early in his professional career.

Penn State football preparing to move forward as Warren declares for NFL Draft

The Penn State football program will miss Warren without question. The program enjoyed a strong season overall, earning a College Football Playoff selection. Although they were recently defeated by Notre Dame 27-24, it was a respectable all-around performance for the team. Penn State's future remains bright despite Warren's decision.

Tyler Warren's impact on Penn State this past season was crucial to say the least. Replacing him will prove to be a difficult challenge.

Recruiting and the transfer portal will be important as Penn State prepares to move forward without the star tight end. Successfully rebuilding the roster is obviously pivotal, and the program likely knew there was a chance that Warren would decide to enter the draft.

With all of that being said, it would not be surprising to see Penn State football find success once again next season.