The Matt Campbell era has officially begun at Penn State, with the new head coach's eyes on the upcoming college football transfer portal. Campbell is expected to bring multiple former Iowa State players with him to State College, namely star tight end Benjamin Brahmer.

Although Brahmer to Penn State is not a foregone conclusion, the connection he has to Campbell makes the Nittany Lions his most likely destination, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos. Brahmer is arguably the top tight end in the transfer portal and would be a huge addition to begin Campbell's regime.

“The early school to watch to land Benjamin Brahmer is Penn State, sources have told On3,” Nakos wrote. “It would be a reunion between Brahmer and Matt Campbell, who recently left Iowa State for Happy Valley. He has 75 career catches for 977 yards.”

Brahmer would be an ideal addition for a Penn State team that sorely missed Tyler Warren's presence over the middle of the field in 2025. Sophomore Luke Reynolds was the team's top tight end with just 259 scoreless receiving yards.

After a quiet year in 2024, Brahmer re-emerged as a junior in 2025 with a career-high 446 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His 6-foot-7, 255-pound frame also made him a key run blocker in Iowa State's ground attack.

Campbell brought offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him from Iowa State to Penn State, furthering his link to Brahmer. Mouser also doubled as the Cyclones' tight ends coach, a position he has held since 2021.

Brahmer was one of several Iowa State players to enter the college football transfer portal after Campbell's move to Penn State. Quarterback Rocco Becht also announced his decision to transfer, along with running back Carson Hansen, cornerback Jontez Williams, safety Jeremiah Cooper and receiver Brett Eskildsen, among several others.