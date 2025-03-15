Pittsburgh football is giving a contract extension and pay raise to offensive coordinator Kade Bell, per ESPN. Bell helped Pitt bounce back in 2024 from a disappointing 2023 season. The Panthers finished 7-6 in 2024, after winning just three games in 2023.

Bell took the job as OC ahead of the 2024 campaign. He replaced Frank Cignetti Jr., the brother of Indiana coach Curt Cignetti. Bell previously was an assistant at several group of 5 programs, including Western Carolina and South Florida.

The Panthers found success in 2024 largely due to the play of freshman quarterback Eli Holstein. Holstein and Bell worked together to shape up the Panthers offense. It worked out well, as Holstein finished his first season with 2,225 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Holstein got hurt in the second half of the season, and Pitt finished the year with six consecutive losses. That included a wild 48-46 six overtime loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

Pittsburgh football has big expectations for 2025

Pittsburgh football looked like a contender to win the ACC before Holstein got hurt. The team started the season with a 7-0 record, and Holstein was on fire. He led the team to comeback wins over West Virginia and Cincinnati in the non conference schedule.

The season started to sour in a November game against SMU. The Mustangs put up 48 points to whip the Panthers, 48-25. Holstein was held in that game to 248 yards passing and an interception.

Pittsburgh fans expect the team to win more than seven games in 2025. A healthy Holstein certainly gives the squad some hope that they can compete for the ACC championship. The Panthers are led by Pat Narduzzi, who has been at the school since 2015.

Pitt opens its 2025 season with a game against Duquesne on August 30. The Panthers also play West Virginia and Central Michigan in the non conference, before opening ACC play against Louisville.