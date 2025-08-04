The Ohio State football program is currently gearing up for the 2025 college football season, where they will attempt to defend their national championship trophy from a year ago. One of the big acquisitions of the offseason for the Buckeyes wasn't a player but a coach in Matt Patricia, who will step in to be the team's new defensive coordinator under head coach Ryan Day.

Recently, the Buckeyes' new defensive coordinator spoke on what he has learned in transitioning to college football from the NFL, where he has spent the majority of his NFL career.

“The biggest lesson I learned, I think, when I went to the NFL from college… Matchups and all that stuff are really important. That’s definitely important,” Patricia said, per Grant Grubbs of On3 Sports. “So some of that still carries over. But right now, for us, it’s just about, how do we improve fundamentally?

“We lost a lot of really experienced veteran leadership guys last year that are in training camps right now. So how do we get these young guys, who are super talented, up to speed? Get them the reps they need so they have that game-like experience?” he added.

Can Ohio State repeat?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) takes the field for football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025.
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, Ohio State broke through and won its first championship since the 2015 season with a narrow victory over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game. While Ohio State lost quarterback Will Howard to the NFL Draft, they will be bringing back star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who played a huge role in securing the victory against Notre Dame down the stretch.

At the current juncture, Ohio State still hasn't named their starting quarterback for the upcoming season, as the battle rages on between Julian Sayer and Lincoln Kienholz. Whoever Ryan Day eventually chooses, he'll have some ultra-talented downfield weapons to throw to, even after the departure of Emeka Egbuka to the NFL Draft.

In any case, the Ohio State football season is slated to get underway on August 30 with a marquee playoff rematch against the Texas Longhorns.

More NCAA Football News
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Texas A&M lands massive QB pickup to jumpstart 2027 classLorenzo J Reyna ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown while being chased by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame football star Jeremiyah Love ‘tuning out’ hype ahead of junior seasonJaren Kawada ·
Monitors with signage in Kenan Stadium announcing the hiring of North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
North Carolina football’s Bill Belichick lands 4-star RB over Texas, Notre DameBenjamin Adducchio ·
North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
North Carolina football’s Bill Belichick drops stern bottom line amid position battlesBenjamin Adducchio ·
Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Colorado football OC Pat Shurmur gets 100% real on QB competitionJackson Stone ·
Bryce Underwood, 17, a freshman quarterback at Michigan and the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, left, stands next to Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles, 19, during a private workout
How Bryce Underwood is impacting 5-star QB’s Michigan football recruitmentScotty White ·