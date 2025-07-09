Deion Sanders has a difficult task on his hands this offseason as he needs to decide who will be Shedeur Sanders' replacement. The former star Colorado football QB, and Deion's son, is now playing in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns, and the Buffaloes need to choose a QB. The good news is that they have two solid options. Colorado brought in Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, and four-star 2025 QB Julian Lewis is also a member of the team now. Those two are competing for the starting job.

Both Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter have loads of potential, but we don't know who will earn the starting job yet. Deion Sanders doesn't know either, but he sounds very confident in both of them.

“We can't lose either way, with either of those two,” Sanders said on Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days.

Sanders clearly likes both of his options, and that has always been the case. He saw a lot of potential in both of them before they came to Colorado, and that is why he wanted both.

“We brought both of them because we don't know who is going to start,” Sanders added, according to an article from On3.

Colorado has two good options at QB, and Sanders admitted that there is a chance that both of them will see significant playing time this season. That method doesn't always work out, but it sounds like the Buffaloes might give it a try.

“Yeah. Long as they’re doing their jobs and we’re winning,” Sanders said. “We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu [Julian Lewis], but Kaidon is unbelievable. Kaidon is off the chain. He’s been there, done that, he can get the job done. I wouldn’t have brought him here if I didn’t trust him. But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him, I love what he brings to the table. I don’t know how it’s going to play out, as long as it plays out.”

Deion Sanders is getting ready to begin his third season as the head coach of the Colorado football team, and the program has already taken big strides since he took over. Year one wasn't good despite a strong start, but the Buffaloes won nine games last year. Sanders has his team trending in the right direction, but he also had Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on his team the past two years. Replacing them will be tough to do, but regardless, it's going to be fun to see what Sanders and Colorado have up their sleeve this season.