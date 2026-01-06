Rutgers football gained a valuable weapon back with KJ Duff opting to stay in Piscataway. However, another key Scarlet Knights wide receiver bolted for Cal.

Ian Strong is heading to Berkeley, Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals revealed on Monday evening. Strong originally was set to visit Notre Dame, though, per Fawcett on Sunday. Now that won't happen with his change of heart in the College Football Transfer Portal.

Fawcett and On3/Rivals were high on Strong — placing him at No. 2 among available portal wide receivers. He's fresh off catching 95 passes for 1,438 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns his last two years.

Now Strong becomes a big target for a talented five-star freshman from this past season.

The 6-foot-3 Strong isn't just heading into the new regime at Strawberry Canyon with Tosh Lupoi as head coach.

Strong will catch passes from high-profile impact freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. “JKS” showed early stardom in throwing for 3,454 yards in his collegiate debut. The native of Hawaii tossed 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions, plus led the Golden Bears to the Hawaii Bowl.

Sagapolutele must learn a new offense. Bryan Harsin parted ways with Cal as Lupoi never retained him. But incoming OC Jordan Somerville brings an NFL background to the East Bay Area.

Somerville spent his last three seasons working with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also an offensive analyst at Oregon during a time the Ducks rolled with Bo Nix behind center.

Meanwhile, Strong's future wide receivers coach comes with his own NFL background. Ike Hilliard was named co-offensive coordinator and WR coach. He's a former top 10 draft pick from the 1997 draft.