The No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs are taking on the Baylor Bears in Week 2 of the college football season. It's a big matchup, as the Mustangs aim to improve their record to 2-0 to begin the season. However, it might be a tough task, as the program will be without its star linebacker for Saturday's contest.

Reports indicate that linebacker Alexander Kilgore is not playing for SMU due to injury, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Kilgore, who is a junior, suffered an ankle injury while returning an interception for a touchdown in SMU's 42-13 Week 1 win over East Texas A&M.

“The current expectation is SMU linebacker Alexander Kilgore will miss Saturday's game against Baylor, sources tell On3 Sports. He was injured in Week 1. He has 92 career tackles, 9 TFLs, and 2 interceptions [in his collegiate career].”

Saturday's game against Baylor is the first time Kilgore won't play for SMU since joining the program in 2023. Before sustaining the ankle injury, Alexander Kilgore had played 29 consecutive games for the Mustangs. In those 29 games played, Kilgore has accumulated 92 combined tackles (45 solo), 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown that he scored in Week 1 this season.

We'll see if he can bounce back in time for SMU's Week 3 matchup against Missouri State. The Mustangs will likely be the favorites for that contest. So, if head coach Rhett Lashlee feels Kilgore isn't ready, there is a chance the star linebacker remains out of the lineup once again. The program will surely want Kilgore back by Week 4, however, as the team has a big game against the TCU Horned Frogs.