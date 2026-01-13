Rhett Lashlee and the SMU Mustangs gained a solid offensive talent on the ground, landing the commitment of Kendrick Rapheal from the California Golden Bears.

Raphael announced his pledge to the Mustangs on Monday, per 247Sport insider Matt Zenitz. Hailing from Naples, Florida, he leaves California after one season.

Raphael was a three-star prospect with an 87 score on 247Sports. He ranked 45th among running backs and 109th in the state of Florida during his time as a high school standout.

“Uber-productive running back that amassed over 3,500 rushing yards and close to 50 touchdowns during prep career. Split touches as a junior and senior with a fellow Power Five prospect in an old-school, throwback offense that operated primarily out of a three-man T Formation. Could best be described as a shifty runner with plus-vision that has home-run capability if he can find a crease,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins wrote in 2022.

“Will likely need some time to get adjusted to the physicality and speed of FBS football, but owns a rather promising track profile (regional qualifier in two hurdling events as a sophomore) and is no stranger to the weight room. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year contributor at the FBS level and someone that could be part of the rotation sooner rather than later given run style.”

What's next for SMU after landing Kendrick Raphael

Article Continues Below

It's a strong pickup for Rhett Lashlee and SMU to add to the offense.

Kendrick Raphael had an active role in the Golden Bears' attack, racking up 943 yards and 13 touchdowns throughout 2025. He ranked third in the ACC in 2025 in rushing touchdowns (12) and total touchdowns (13) with career highs in both, and his 12 rushing scores tied for ninth on Cal’s all-time single-season list.

The Mustangs have made significant progress with Lashlee as their head coach, completing their fourth season under him. They have gone 38-16 with his leadership, including an impressive 27-5 display in conference play. He helped the transition from the American Conference to the ACC be smooth, even getting them to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

2025 was another solid season for SMU but didn't give them the same results as the year prior. They ended up with a 9-4 overall record, going 6-2 in their ACC contests. They concluded the campaign with a 24-19 win over the Arizona Wildcats in the Holiday Bowl.