Two weeks into the 2025 season, the South Florida football program is 2-0. While that record would surprise many, it doesn't surprise a lot of South Florida football fans. After Week 1's dominant 34-7 win over No.25 ranked Boise State at home, most of the college football world thought that the Bulls would play 13th-ranked Florida tough in Gainesville but would ultimately fall short. However, in the words of the immortal Lee Corso, “Not so fast, my friend!” South Florida escaped the Swamp with a gutsy 18-16 win. Bulls head coach Alex Golesh shared his long journey with the press postgame, including Tampa sports reporter Evan Closky via X (formerly Twitter).

Alex Golesh was asked how he's soaking in the past two weeks. Here is his response. Worth the 99 seconds of your time. @USFFootball pic.twitter.com/Q2d27IJlxT — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Alex Golesh was asked how he's soaking in the past two weeks,” posted Closky. “Here is his response. Worth the 99 seconds of your time.”

Golesh discussed his beginnings in the high school ranks, and subsequent rise to get to his current role leading the South Florida football program. It's an amazing story; one filled with hard work and perseverance. The former Tennessee offensive coordinator made his name becoming one of football's best offensive minds. Can Golesh and rising star Byrum Brown help the South Florida football team continue their outstanding start next Saturday against fifth-ranked Miami?

Article Continues Below

South Florida football looks to start 3-0 following big win at Florida

The fifth-ranked Hurricanes defeated then No.6 ranked Notre Dame in the season opener, followed by a 45-3 Week 2 win over HBCU Bethune-Cookman. It's apparent the South Florida football team will be a much tougher opponent in Week 3. The game will be hosted by Miami, but Brown and the Bulls have shown that they can go into a hostile environment and win ugly. That's precisely what the South Florida football program did Saturday.

While there's a good chance that Golesh and his team will be ranked in the AP poll in a couple days, the Miami matchup will be yet another stiff test. However, if the South Florida football program captures a win down south, then a road to the College Football Playoff will be much more manageable. If the Bulls go undefeated, then there is an excellent chance that Golesh, Brown and the rest of the team will make their first CFP appearance in program history.