South Florida football claimed a new title Saturday: The toast of the Group of Five realm. This time USF quarterback Byrum Brown spearheaded an epic upset of Florida 18-16. Leading into a powerful reaction postgame from the suddenly rising Heisman Trophy candidate.

Brown stayed calm during a pulsating final drive. One that even included a controversial spitting incident from Florida defensive tackle Brendan Bett.

Brown's arm and eyes guided the final possession for the Bulls. Positioning Nico Gramatica to nail the 20-yard walk-off field goal — and completing another USF stunner.

The CFB world got left in awe of the rise of the Bulls. USF and Brown have now knocked off a College Football Playoff team in Boise State and a traditional Southeastern Conference power to start the year. Except Brown shared via the USF Oracle Sports where the confidence level always is with the Bulls.

“Our confidence level is always high, we're focused about us,” Brown explained. “It's always been about us, never about who we're playing or who they have in their team.”

Heisman hype fueling for USF QB Byrum Brown after Florida stunner

USF has existed since 2000. The program has never seen a Heisman candidate. Or even featured a player on campus sparking the debate for the nation's most coveted collegiate individual award.

But now the Heisman chatter is growing for Brown. Even one Tampa-based sports reporter fired off some Heisman talk.

“After this, don't you have to put Byrum Brown into at least the fringes of the Heisman conversation?” Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times asked on X.

Knight isn't alone in linking Brown's name to the iconic hardware. One Buccaneers fan showed love to Brown with his own “Heisman season” post.

Sports reporters outside of covering USF is adding to the Brown-Heisman discussion. LSU reporter Bryce Koon of On3/Rivals chimed in by calling Brown the frontrunner for the award.

Brown ended his evening throwing 23-of-36 for 263 yards. He tossed a long 66-yard touchdown to Keshaun Singleton that handed the Bulls the lead in the third quarter. Brown broke off long runs too by showing the power and speed that wore down Boise State. Even delivering a nasty spin move to evade one sack.