The South Florida Bulls pulled off a marvelous highlight in their season opener against the No. 25 Boise State Broncos on Thursday night.

It happened midway through the third quarter. South Florida was on fourth down, needing six yards to get a first down. They seemed to have opted for the punt but stunned Boise State by faking it as Locklan Hewlett threw the ball to Keshaun Singleton. Receiving the pass, Singleton went on to run past the Broncos defense as he reached the end zone for the touchdown.

It was an astounding play for the Bulls to perform, expanding their lead to 17-7 at the time.

FAKE PUNT TD PASS FOR SOUTH FLORIDA pic.twitter.com/h6G94B8n2Q — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) August 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

How South Florida played against Boise State

It was an incredible highlight for the South Florida Bulls to get, blowing out the Boise State Broncos 34-7.

The Broncos got the opening score in the first quarter, which could have been a positive sign for them if the rest of the game didn't happen. South Florida overwhelmed their opponents by outscoring them 31-0 throughout the last three quarters.

Quarterback Byrum Brown torched the Broncos' defense with his dual-threat talents. Using his arms, he completed 16 passes for 210 yards. On the ground, he ran the ball 14 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He created half of South Florida's carries, showing how potent he is when he gets the chance to run with the ball.

Three players from the Bulls' receiving corps had three or more receptions: Chas Nimrod, Keshaun Singleton and Mudia Reuben. Nimrod had the most yardage after making three catches for 96 yards. Singleton came next with a team-high five receptions for 93 yards and the score, while Reuben made three catches for 12 yards.

The Bulls will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Florida Gators on Sept. 6 at 4:15 p.m. ET.