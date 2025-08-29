The South Florida Bulls pulled off a marvelous highlight in their season opener against the No. 25 Boise State Broncos on Thursday night.

It happened midway through the third quarter. South Florida was on fourth down, needing six yards to get a first down. They seemed to have opted for the punt but stunned Boise State by faking it as Locklan Hewlett threw the ball to Keshaun Singleton. Receiving the pass, Singleton went on to run past the Broncos defense as he reached the end zone for the touchdown.

It was an astounding play for the Bulls to perform, expanding their lead to 17-7 at the time.

How South Florida played against Boise State

South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs with the ball against the Boise State Broncos in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was an incredible highlight for the South Florida Bulls to get, blowing out the Boise State Broncos 34-7.

The Broncos got the opening score in the first quarter, which could have been a positive sign for them if the rest of the game didn't happen. South Florida overwhelmed their opponents by outscoring them 31-0 throughout the last three quarters.

Quarterback Byrum Brown torched the Broncos' defense with his dual-threat talents. Using his arms, he completed 16 passes for 210 yards. On the ground, he ran the ball 14 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He created half of South Florida's carries, showing how potent he is when he gets the chance to run with the ball.

Three players from the Bulls' receiving corps had three or more receptions: Chas Nimrod, Keshaun Singleton and Mudia Reuben. Nimrod had the most yardage after making three catches for 96 yards. Singleton came next with a team-high five receptions for 93 yards and the score, while Reuben made three catches for 12 yards.

The Bulls will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Florida Gators on Sept. 6 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

More NCAA Football News
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the football off to running back Dilin Jones (7) during the first quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin’s Billy Edwards Jr. leaves season opener with non-contact injuryLorenzo J Reyna ·
Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) hands off to Boise State Broncos running back Malik Sharrod (8) against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Boise State fans want Ashton Jeanty back amid USF rompLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18), wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) and running back Noah Whittington (6) celebrate a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon vs. Montana State bold predictions for College Football Week 1Lorenzo J Reyna ·
Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Carson Beck’s NFL Draft buzz gets brutally honest take from ex-Michigan starJake Faigus ·
Former Michigan running back Blake Corum talks to running back Justice Haynes (22) at warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Justice Haynes reveals lofty expectations for Michigan football RB roomScotty White ·
Tennessee State's head coach Eddie George claps after he and his players listened to the band play after they defeated UAPB 41-28 in the Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Eddie George has a perfect moment in Bowling Green debutRandall Barnes ·