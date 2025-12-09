The Atlanta Braves are coming off a very disappointing season. Atlanta had one of the worst campaigns in recent memory, finishing the year with a 76-86 record.

This offseason, the Braves are expected to invest in team payroll to try and find some talent. ESPN Major League Baseball analyst Buster Olney believes the team is after pitching this offseason, to improve the roster.

“I think Framber Valdez would be a really nice fit there,” Olney said when speaking to ESPN's Paul Hembekides.

Corey Seager last 3 seasons:⁰152 wRC+ | 25 DRS | 18.3 WAR⁰Remaining deal: 6 years, $189M He’s the ideal trade target for a flush-with-cash Braves team whose shortstop position has been a black hole. But Buster believes they’re likelier to major in the pitching market 👇 pic.twitter.com/4alo7gAQRc — Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Valdez is a free agent who last pitched for the Houston Astros. In the 2025 season, Valdez posted a 3.66 ERA. He also had 13 wins in the regular season. The pitcher has been rumored to have been talking with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants this offseason about a possible deal.

While the Braves ended the 2025 season 20 games behind in the National League East, the team did win seven of their last 10 contests. The club finished fourth in the NL East, ahead of only the Washington Nationals.

Braves look to improve their roster this offseason

Olney made the assertion about pitching after Hembekides said the Braves should look at trading for Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Atlanta has also struggled to get help from the shortstop position in recent years.

“I think Corey Seager, who lives in Charlotte by the way, to the Atlanta Braves is a great fit,” Hembekides said.

Time will tell where the Braves decide to spend their money. Valdez is rumored to be getting as much as $140 million in his next contract, according to a Newsweek report. The hurler has pitched for the Astros since the 2018 season.

Atlanta has been adding some pitching in recent days. The Braves recently claimed two pitchers off waivers, in Osvaldo Bido and Anthony Molina. Both are relievers who didn't have outstanding 2025 seasons for their respective teams.

The Braves are also breaking in a new manager for 2026. Brian Snitker is moving into an advisory role with the team. He will be replaced by former bench coach Walt Weiss.