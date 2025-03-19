The Stanford football program hit the news cycle on Wednesday after it was announced that head coach Troy Taylor is being accused of bullying female staffers. More details have emerged about the ongoing investigation.

The soon-to-be 57-year-old head coach allegedly bullied and belittled female staff, according to Xuan Thai of ESPN. Reports indicate a first investigation began early 2024.

“Stanford head football coach Troy Taylor bullied and belittled female athletic staffers, sought to have an NCAA compliance officer removed after she warned him of rules violations and repeatedly made ‘inappropriate' comments to another woman about her appearance, according to documents from a pair of investigations obtained by ESPN.”

Thai reports that Taylor signed a warning letter on Feb. 14, 2024 indicating that he understood if the alleged bullying continued he could lose his job as the Stanford head coach. However, there was another alleged incident that was found during a second investigation that ended in July 2024. The university has not fired Taylor as head coach, as he retained his job through the 2024-25 season and remains as the head coach as of March 19.

Troy Taylor claims he cooperated with the investigation and used it as a learning tool. In his statement, the Stanford head coach said he used it as a way to improve “how I interact with others.”

“”I willingly complied with the investigations, accepted the recommendations that came out of them, and used them as a learning opportunity to grow in leadership and how I interact with others,” Taylor said in the statement. “I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively and collegially with my colleagues so that we can achieve success for our football program together.”

The University of Stanford revealed in seperate statement revealed how they handled the investigation.

“The University received complaints regarding Coach Taylor and a third party investigated the matter thoroughly. Last summer, the University took appropriate measures, Coach Taylor received coaching, and he has committed to nurturing the respectful working environment that is essential to the success of all our athletics programs.”

Stanford originally hired Troy Taylor in late 2022 as a replacement for David Shaw. The football program finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 3-9 record in their first year in the ACC.