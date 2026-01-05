TCU football watched Josh Hoover officially exit and land with Indiana Sunday. But the Horned Frogs have his replacement immediately lined up behind center: Jaden Craig of Harvard.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel revealed Craig's move from the Ivy League to the power conference realm Sunday.

“He visited there this weekend and didn’t need to take a second visit,” Thamel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Again, Hoover heads to the No. 1 team in the nation and the odds on favorite to replace Fernando Mendoza. Meanwhile, Craig brings a record-breaking career in tow to Fort Worth.

“He’s Harvard’s all-time leader in TD passes (52) and yards (6,074),” Thamel shared.

The insider concludes with: “He has one year remaining.”

Can Jaden Craig fit TCU post Josh Hoover?

Craig is making a significant jump here.

It's rare that an Ivy League talent takes the leap of faith and lands in the Big 12. But this college football season has witnessed talent from smaller schools thrive behind center after transferring.

Trinidad Chambliss comes to mind first. Ole Miss landed an NCAA Division II star out of Ferris State. Chambliss now has the Rebels in the College Football Playoff semifinals — and staring at their first appearance in the national title game with one more win.

Craig was once considered as a potential replacement for Carson Beck at Miami. Beck is off to the NFL Draft after the CFP. But now Craig will lead the Horned Frogs offense.

The QB brings a cerebral element to the Horned Frog offense. But damaged defenses with his legs at his last stop. He'll hand head coach Sonny Dykes a strong processor of the offense mixed with mobility.