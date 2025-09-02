The stage was all set for Bill Belichick’s debut with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Spirits were high in Chapel Hill as fans turned out to catch a glimpse of the legendary head coach stalking the sidelines of a college game for the first time. Famous alums Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor were in attendance.

Everything was going so well for North Carolina until the game started. Once it did, and the TCU Horned Frogs withstood the Tar Heels’ early score, everything fell apart. Belichick’s college debut was a historic dud. The 48-14 trashing delivered by TCU was definitive. And no team has ever scored more against a Belichick-coached team at any level.

TCU was clearly feeling disrespected with all the attention being paid to rookie college head coach Bill Belichick. So, once the route was on, the Horned Frogs took to social media got to work. TCU started trolling UNC and its new leader. And once they started, they couldn’t stop (see below).

TCU stuns North Carolina, spoiling Bill Belichick’s debut

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes acknowledged the team felt overlooked on what was supposed to be Bill’s big night. “I think we all felt a little disrespected, maybe, coming in. There was a lot of conversation and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated. Our players were certainly excited to play,” Dykes said.

No question the team was motivated. And once the Horned Frogs put their foot on the pedal they never let up. They outscored UNC 48-14. They outgained them in total yards 542 to 222. And they won the turnover battle 3-1.

Things got so bad Belichick made a quarterback change. But by the time he did, the game was already a blowout and UNC fans were exiting in droves.

TCU’s social media team hung in there to deliver some serious haymakers in the wake of the shocking outcome. The Horned Frogs got some well-deserved payback, commenting on a number of media posts hyping Belichick and UNC in the lead up to Week 1.

when does episode one come out? https://t.co/ZOp6lUwgKF — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

Babe go back to sleep. https://t.co/tyfK7iuELo — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025

I guess we’ll never know. https://t.co/40O9IeBxn7 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025