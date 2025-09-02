Bill Belichick is the man of the moment Monday night, as he makes his debut as head coach of North Carolina football. The eight-time Super Bowl champion is roaming the sidelines at Kenan Stadium in North Carolina to guide his team against the visiting TCU Horned Frogs, as thousands of fans in attendance watch how the Tar Heels are faring in their first game with Belichick.

Among those inside the building are some popular figures, including none other than North Carolina legend and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, who was seen having a great time with fellow Tar Heels legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. Jordan is among the gold standards in sports when it comes to winning, having won a national championship with North Carolina basketball before collecting six NBA rings with the Chicago Bulls. Taylor, on the other hand, won two Super Bowls with Belichick during their days with the New York Giants.

Michael Jordan in attendance at the UNC -TCU game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FTTpmC3OcE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2025

Other notable sports personalities who were expected to be in attendance were Mia Hamm, Julius Peppers, Eric Church, Chase Rice and Blake Snell, as reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Even New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was seen in the stadium. The Yankees are on a break on Monday, so Boone certainly had time to visit Chapel Hill and witness one of the greatest football minds try to steer North Carolina football to a victory right out of the gate.

Aaron Boone is in attendance for Bill Belichick’s UNC coaching debut (via @seancoffeytv) pic.twitter.com/JjunKPZCbT — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 2, 2025

Belichick's coaching abilities are already being put to the test, as the Tar Heels have their backs against the wall against the Horned Frogs at the time of this writing. North Carolina football trails the visitors by 13 points at the half, 20-7.

North Carolina football got on the board first with an eight-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Caleb Hood in the opening period. However, TCU scored the next 20 points. After two quarters, North Carolina only has 103 total yards of offense to 247 by TCU, which also dominates the first-down battle. The Horned Frogs have 16 first downs to only four by the Tar Heels.

Looking ahead, Belichick and the Tar Heels will take on the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 6.