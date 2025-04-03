The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and TCU football wide receiver Jack Bech is eager to hear his named called. Bech has spent each of the last two seasons with the Horned Frogs after starting his career at LSU, and he finally had the breakout season that he has been waiting for in 2024. After an impressive year, Bech is expected to go in the second round of the draft.

Jack Bech had a relatively quiet career prior to the 2024 season, but he exploded for over 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this past season. He has learned a lot throughout the last four years, and he is excited to take his knowledge and skills to the next level.

“I think a lot of what I learned that has taken me on my four years of college, I learned from that freshman year just being around those guys, seeing how everybody works, seeing how the best do it,” Bech said during a recent appearance on NFL Network. “Putting myself in with those guys, asserting myself and being dominant. You know, not just standing at the back, but really getting up there, and, like I said, letting that dog mentality take over, that I've really had my whole life. I learned a lot, and I think it's going to really help translate that to the next level for me.”

Bech has been a versatile player throughout his career, and he is looking forward to impacting the game in any way that his future team needs.

“Just knowing that whenever I get there, I'm here for a reason,” Bech continued. “You know, I'm expected to perform. I'm not just here to be here, you know, I'm expected to go out there and help whatever team I'm on, go out there and win games and stack wins in the win column. I'm very excited to do that in whatever way the team wants me to do that. But I think that I just want to carry on with that dog mindset, just going in there day one, just being ready to go out there and ball out.”

Jack Bech has a lot of momentum going into the 2025 NFL Draft after his superb 2024 season. He more than doubled both his touchdown production for the previous three seasons, and racked up more receiving yards than he did in his previous three seasons combined. Bech is finally hitting his stride, and he is carrying that over to the NFL.