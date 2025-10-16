The Temple Owls football program continues to see roster movement midway through the 2025 season. Junior wide receiver Xavier Irvin has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal, signaling another personnel change under first-year head coach KC Keeler. The announcement adds intrigue to a season already defined by transition and rebuilding for the Temple football program.

On3’s Pete Nakos took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing that the wideout had officially entered the portal and parted ways with the Owls football program. The post, which quickly spread across college football media, confirmed the junior’s decision and detailed his remaining eligibility.

“Temple wide receiver Xavier Irvin plans to enter the transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ and I have learned for @On3sports.

Has 11 career catches for 173 yards and a TD. The 5-10, 175-pound WR will have two years of eligibility remaining.”

Article Continues Below

Irvin, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound redshirt junior from Miami, Florida, appeared in three games this season before stepping away to preserve his redshirt year under NCAA rules. Across those outings, he totaled five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a career-best 78-yard performance in Temple’s win over the Howard Bison. His decision comes as the Owls sit at 3-3, preparing for their Week 8 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers.

For Temple, the move further tests a young offense still finding rhythm under Keeler’s direction. Irvin’s departure follows that of senior running back Terrez Worthy earlier this month, leaving the Owls with limited depth at skill positions. In Irvin’s absence, seniors Ian Stewart and Antonio Jones are expected to take on larger roles in the passing game.

Keeler, who is in his first year leading the Temple football program, has emphasized building culture and stability amid the modern transfer era. Irvin’s exit underscores the ongoing challenge of roster retention across the modern landscape of college football, especially for programs rebuilding in competitive conferences.

The timing also benefits the Miami native strategically. By leaving after four appearances, he preserves two full years of eligibility, giving him flexibility to transfer and find a system that fits his speed and skill set. His decision mirrors a growing national trend of players using redshirt and transfer options to shape their development paths and enhance visibility.