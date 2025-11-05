The Philadelphia 76ers suffered one of the most baffling collapses the league has ever seen on Tuesday night, falling 113-111 to the Chicago Bulls in a game that will be remembered not for how it began, but for how it unraveled. According to NBA statistical records, the Sixers became the first team in league history to score 45 or more points in the first quarter and 75 or more by halftime, yet still finish the night scoring under 40 points in the second half and lose.

What looked like a statement win for a team off to a strong start instead turned into a staggering historic footnote.

Philadelphia opened the night scorching hot, racing out to a 45-27 lead after one quarter and leading by as many as 24 points early in the third. Tyrese Maxey continued his early-season star turn, finishing with 39 points and repeatedly torching the Bulls in transition and off the dribble.

Joel Embiid put up 20 points in just 26 minutes, appearing to be well on his way to another efficient night. But the shine faded rapidly. Embiid shot just 1-of-10 in the second half, struggling as Chicago adjusted, collapsed defensively, and dared others to beat them.

BULLS COMEBACK DOWN 24 PTS TO BEAT THE 76ERS 😱 pic.twitter.com/UV2MRRdpxF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the Bulls, playing without key guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, refused to fold. Josh Giddey steadied the attack, but it was Nikola Vucevic who delivered the final dagger. Down 111-110 with 14 seconds left and the ball, Chicago worked through Giddey to draw attention before Vucevic popped free on the perimeter.

His go-ahead three with 3.2 seconds remaining capped the largest comeback win of the NBA season and sent the United Center into chaos.

Philadelphia still had a chance to escape, drawing up a sharp final look. Embiid set a clean screen to spring Quenton Grimes on the right wing, but the open three clanged long as time expired.

The Sixers, now 5-2, will attempt to regroup quickly as they prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers next. For a team with legitimate aspirations, Tuesday’s collapse will linger not just for its stakes, but because the numbers say the NBA has never seen anything quite like it.