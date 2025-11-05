The 2025 NFL trade deadline was more exciting than fans anticipated. In recent years, the trade deadline has been quiet. This year, though, there were a ton of interesting blockbuster moves from teams. The Dallas Cowboys made one such trade, acquiring Quinnen Williams in a trade with the New York Jets.

However, the Cowboys also made a move that went under the radar for multiple reasons. One of the first trades during the deadline was the Cowboys getting former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade. It was a bit of a disappointing move at first, as fans did not expect Dallas to go for another trade after this.

There's one hurdle that Cowboys fans are concerned with regarding Wilson. The former Bengals linebacker is dealing with a calf injury that was part of the reason why he was benched in Cincinnati. That being said, Wilson said that he should be good to go after the Cowboys' Week 10 bye.

“Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury,” Jon Machota reported on X. “He said it shouldn’t be an issue, especially with the Cowboys entering their bye week.”

Wilson also talked about how he learned about the trade. The Cowboys linebacker revealed that prior to the trade, he and his family were planning to go on a trip to Disney with his then-Bengals teammate Evan McPherson and his family. Obviously, that's taken a step back now with Wilson moving to Dallas. That being said, Wilson says that he'll be maintaining contact with McPherson, per Caleb Noe.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wilson became a key component of the Bengals' defense in his tenure there. He was part of a defense that helped propel Cincinnati to a surprise Super Bowl run in 2021. He inked a contract extension in 2023, but his role steadily declined in the last two years. He was benched towards the end of his time in Cincinnati.