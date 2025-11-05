Cincinnati’s late collapse against Chicago reopened the Hendrickson question, and league buzz suggested the price to pry him loose would be hefty. Multiple reports framed the Bengals as willing to listen, but only for significant draft capital, which tracks with a team still clinging to hope despite a 3-6 start.

Tuesday’s market and NFL rumors never ignited for edge rushers, according to ESPN’s reporting. Jeremy Fowler noted teams held onto their pass rushers, adding that clubs he spoke with believed Cincinnati wanted a second-round pick for Trey Hendrickson, a level Dallas pursued but ultimately viewed as too steep.

Dan Graziano backed that stance, pointing out that once a less accomplished rusher like Jaelan Phillips fetched a third, passing on a second for Hendrickson looked reasonable.

He also laid out why the Bengals did not behave like sellers: they are only 2.5 games behind a first-place Steelers team struggling offensively, they already beat Pittsburgh once, they still have two shots at Baltimore, and with Joe Flacco taking over, they are averaging 38 points per game. That context explains Cincinnati’s resolve and Dallas’s reluctance to overspend.

So did the Cowboys misread the moment, or simply respect the boar? From a value lens, the comparison point matters. If a third secured Phillips, paying a second for Hendrickson would have set a premium in a market that never fully thawed.

From a need lens, Dallas still requires closing juice on money downs, but surrendering a second without a discount for age, contract, or current health would have been a luxury move, not a must.

There is also the Bengals’ calculus as another NFL rumor. If they believe they can still surge, shipping out their best finisher for a mid-tier pick undercuts the room. If they falter, March and April can revisit the asset decision with a bigger buyer pool.

Hendrickson’s health further muddied the price. The veteran edge rusher described his hip as day to day, noting he would not be playing today while the team evaluates. He initially suffered the injury in Week 6, missed time, then reaggravated and played through it again against Chicago.

With the bye up next, the timeline helps Cincinnati either way, recover for a push, or preserve value for the offseason.

Bottom line, Dallas kept its powder dry, Cincinnati kept leverage and belief, and the question shifts to December.

If the Cowboys struggle to finish games, passing on a second will invite second-guessing. If the Bengals hang around in the race, keeping Hendrickson was the only choice that made football sense.