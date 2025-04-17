Debate is raging across college sports about the NIL era and the transfer portal as players in both football and basketball players find new homes across the country before next fall. Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava poured gasoline onto that fire when he held out of practice just before the Volunteers' spring game as part of an NIL dispute.

Of course, the drama between Iamaleava and Tennessee came to an end quite quickly. The Vols cut ties with the former five-star recruit just before their spring game last Saturday and the California native entered the transfer portal upon its opening.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Iamaleava is expected to head back home and play for UCLA next season.

While the Iamaleava saga may have come and gone, the debate that it sparked will live on throughout the summer and into next season. The fact that he was able to hold out for more money and then just leave with little penalty doesn't sit right with many, and college basketball analyst Jay Bilas offered up a solution to help prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

Is there a way to prevent what happened with Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee?@JayBilas joined Coach K to discuss what the future of college contracts should look like. "If I wanted to leave and go somewhere else, I have to pay the buyout or my new school would pay the buyout." pic.twitter.com/dyD50BZwSS — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 16, 2025

“Students are employees at every school in the country in difference capacities,” Bilas said in response to the Iamaleava situation on SiriusXM College Sports Radio with legendary Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. “If they would just sign the players to contracts, if you don't wanna collectively bargain, all you've gotta do is sign them to a contract. But the NCAA won't allow that right now.

“There's gonna be a buyout in there. If I want to leave and go somewhere else, I would have to pay the buyout or my new school would have to pay the buyout. It's pretty simple.”

The buyout system is commonly seen when coaches hop from one school to the next, and the new school usually pays the buyout. However, if it were to be implemented with players, other schools would have to weigh whether the buyout was worth it for specific players. For example, UCLA would have had to decide whether the buyout amount was worth paying to Tennessee to get Nico Iamaleava to come to Los Angeles.

Putting this into place wouldn't stop player movement altogether, just as it hasn't with coaches. However, it would help limit it and give both players and schools something else to think about before transferring all over the place.