The Tennessee football team is facing a pivotal moment in its 2026 roster planning following a major legal development involving quarterback Joey Aguilar. After a standout performance in 2025, Aguilar filed a lawsuit against the NCAA to secure an additional year of eligibility. The legal challenge argues that the NCAA's current rules unfairly penalize athletes who played at non-NCAA junior colleges. While Aguilar has been in college since 2019, he has only competed for three seasons at the NCAA level.

The lawsuit points to the precedent set by Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, who successfully sued for similar relief, and claims that denying Aguilar a fourth season at Tennessee constitutes an illegal monopoly on college sports that robs the athlete of significant NIL compensation.

The battle reached a turning point this week with a favorable ruling for the quarterback. According to a report from Pete Nakos on On3, a court has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) in favor of Aguilar.

The court noted that the NCAA suffers no tangible harm by allowing the athlete to compete for a fourth full season, whereas the relief is critical for Aguilar's career trajectory.

This ruling specifically allows him to participate in winter workouts immediately, providing much-needed clarity as he decides between returning to Knoxville or entering the NFL Draft, where he is currently projected as a late-round selection.

A preliminary injunction hearing has been scheduled for Friday to further determine his status for the 2026 campaign.

The team also recently added former Miami defensive back Jadias Richard, an experienced safety who has seen action at both Vanderbilt and with the Hurricanes.

Despite dealing with injuries that limited his production in 2025, Richard brings veteran depth to a secondary that has been heavily reinforced this offseason. With twenty total transfers now joining the program, including star edge rusher Chaz Coleman, Tennessee has solidified its position as a top-ranked destination in the portal.

If the court continues to side with Aguilar, the Volunteers could enter the 2026 season with both a veteran leader under center and a revamped defensive unit.