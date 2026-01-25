The College Football Transfer Portal movement is coming to its end. There have been winners and losers in the portal this year, but there are also some moves still to be made. Tennessee just made another move, adding a player from Miami.

Miami transfer defensive back Jadias Richard has committed to Tennessee, per Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Richard began his college football career as a three-star recruit out of Louisiana. He originally committed to Vanderbilt and played in 11 games with the Commodores in 2022-23. He also got one start. That season, he had six takcles, a sack, and two pass breakups. Still, Richard decided to transfer to Miami. He once again played in 11 games and made one start, compiling 14 tackles.

Richard was expected to be a major player on the Hurricanes' defense in 2024, and he started his season strong. He started six games, appearing in nine, while having 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, three pass breaksup and an interception. Still, his season came to an end early due to a season-ending injury.

Due to the injury, Richard did not play much in 2025, appearing in just five games and having five tackles. After losing his starting job, the safety entered the transfer portal. He will now be playing at Tennessee, but in a deep room. The Vols have Ty Redmond coming back at Corner, while Edrees Farooq returns at safety. Meanwhile, the team has added seven other defensive backs in the transfer portal, including some at safety with prior starting experience.

Tennessee has now brought in 20 transfers in the portal, including star edge rusher Chaz Coleman. With their 20-incoming players, Tennessee ranks 21st, according to 247Sports, in transfer portal rankings.