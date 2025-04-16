The Tennessee football program has been in the headlines of late due to their ugly breakup with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has since entered the transfer portal. The two sides were reportedly unable to come to terms on an agreement for a new contract, prompting Iamaleava to publicly set his sights on greener pastures.

While many in the college football world commended Tennessee football for putting the program above one individual player, one person who isn't on board with that sentiment is legendary college football coach Urban Meyer, who recently stopped by The Triple Option Show to relay his thoughts (per On3 on X).

“Tennessee is screwed. They got a problem. …Everybody’s saying, ‘Nice job Tennessee, making a stand.’ I’ve got a little comment on that,” said Meyer. “Tennessee plays Florida usually every year in October. Can you imagine that game’s going the other way and coach Heupel grabs the microphone and stands on the 50-yard line in Neyland Stadium and says, ‘It’s OK, I made a stand way back when.'”

Indeed, if Tennessee is unable to produce good results on the field next year, fans likely won't be as receptive to the idea of having let Iamaleava walk out the door.

Still, the story has caused a national conversation about the state of NIL and how it impacts college athletics. Iamaleava will likely find a new home fairly quickly, but it's worth considering how much reputational damage he may have sustained from his ugly Tennessee exit.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers are looking to build on last year's appearance in the college football playoff, where they bowed out to the eventual champion Ohio State Buckeyes in blowout fashion.

Tennessee held their annual Spring Game this past weekend in front of a packed Neyland Stadium crowd as they continue their preparations for the upcoming 2025 college football season.