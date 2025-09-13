The University of Tennessee football fans were treated to more than just pregame analysis on Saturday morning. During ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from Knoxville, Pat McAfee delivered a powerful and emotional speech that energized the crowd ahead of the Volunteers’ showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs.

With a raucous crowd behind him at Ayres Hall, McAfee opened the show by blending patriotism, team pride, and college football energy into one viral moment. The Pat McAfee Show’s host donned a half-orange, half-red blazer as he addressed tens of thousands of fans and millions watching at home.

McAfee’s show account took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted the full video of the speech shortly after it aired live.

“IT’S GREAT TO BE A TENNESSEE VOLUNTEER

IT'S ALSO A GREAT DAY TO LIVE IN THE GREATEST COUNTRY ON EARTH…

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TODAY WE CELEBRATE WHAT MAKES THIS COUNTRY GREAT..

TODAY WE CELEBRATE THE GREATEST SPORT ON EARTH #CollegeGameDay”

IT’S GREAT TO BE A TENNESSEE VOLUNTEER IT'S ALSO A GREAT DAY TO LIVE IN THE GREATEST COUNTRY ON EARTH… 🗣🗣THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TODAY WE CELEBRATE WHAT MAKES THIS COUNTRY GREAT.. TODAY WE CELEBRATE THE GREATEST SPORT ON EARTH #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/7mRNuJlQPI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 13, 2025

Fans quickly rallied around the speech, praising it for uniting them through the shared passion of football. On a game day filled with rivalry and division, McAfee’s message delivered a powerful rallying cry for Tennessee and college football fans across the country.

The Volunteers face Georgia in a showdown with major implications. Joey Aguilar leads Josh Heupel’s surging offense, and Neyland Stadium buzzes with anticipation. The former NFL punter's emotional speech transformed that excitement into focused energy.

Tennessee enters the matchup at 2-0, with Aguilar showing early poise and precision. Georgia turns to first-year starter Gunner Stockton to navigate his toughest test of the 2025 season. With SEC standings and College Football Playoff hopes at stake, McAfee’s tone-setting speech elevates the moment beyond the scoreboard.

Ultimately, this wasn’t just about hype. It was a moment of cultural clarity—reminding fans what makes Saturdays special. Whether Tennessee wins or loses, McAfee's words gave fans something to believe in.