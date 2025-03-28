Tennessee football took a definitive step forward last season, earning a 10-3 record and advancing into the expanded College Football Playoff format. But the Volunteers did not look close to their usual selves on offense. Former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava struggled to move the ball downfield with regularity. He will need a strong support system to help him grow during his junior season.

Well, that figures to be harder to achieve if one of his big safety nets is not on the field. Tennessee tight end Miles Kitselman underwent surgery to repair a pectoral injury, according to Austin Price of On3 affiliate Volquest.com. The expectation is that he will return at some point in the fall, but the senior will miss considerable time while recovering.

Kitselman transferred out of Alabama and tallied 22 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns with the Vols last season. His absence will afford more opportunities for Ethan Davis and other tight ends this spring. Ideally, head coach Josh Heupel can compensate for this setback and get the most out of a pass-catching unit that failed to make a sizable imprint in 2024.

Can Tennessee football move forward in 2025?

Iamaleava will not be afforded as much leeway next year. He and the Tennessee offense must figure out what works best for them against an always challenging slate of SEC competition. A reliable TE is critical in making a QB feel comfortable in the pocket. Hopefully, Miles Kitselman makes a full recovery and is able to play most, if not all of next season.

In the meanwhile, Tennessee football will continue to get ready for another year of action. Knoxville waited a long time to see the program return to a respectable state. Now, comes the really hard part: Sustaining success and vaulting into genuine national title contention.