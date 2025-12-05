It was great while it lasted. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saw his double-digit scoring streak end on Thursday in their nail-biting win against the Toronto Raptors, 123-120, at Scotiabank Arena after scoring only eight points.

James scored at least 10 points for 1,297 consecutive games—a feat that might never be matched. Lakers coach JJ Redick was just a rookie when James started the impressive streak in 2007.

Although his amazing accomplishment has hit a dead end, the 40-year-old forward still managed to top a list, albeit more inconsequential, after they beat the Raptors.

According to Polymarket Hoops, James is averaging the most assists (7.8) with under two turnovers (1.8) per game this season.

LeBron James this season: 14.0 PPG

4.3 RPG

7.8 APG (1.8 TOV)

5-1 W/L Averaging the most APG by a player with under 2 turnovers per game this season. pic.twitter.com/AX9aSQuNT5 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) December 5, 2025

The four-time MVP has never been known for having a high assist-to-turnover ratio, so the tidbit shows that the 23-year veteran continues to improve in other facets of the game.

With his usage rate going down amid the impressive campaigns of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James' turnovers have been at a minimum. He had zero errors in their close win over the Raptors, while dishing out a game-high 11 assists, including the pass to Rui Hachimura for the game-winning three-pointer.

James had the chance to extend his 10-point streak if he took the final shot. At the very least, if he missed, he could still get it in overtime. But the four-time champion chose to make the right play and connected with Hachimura.

The Lakers are now 6-1 when James suits up and 16-5 overall, including 9-2 on the road.

They will battle the Boston Celtics on Friday.