The Los Angeles Dodgers' second baseman, Miguel Rojas, will play his final season in 2026. The 36-year-old utility infielder re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year contract worth $5.5 million, keeping him part of the team’s quest for a historic three-peat.

Rojas became an instant World Series hero during Game 7 of the 2025 championship, hitting a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Los Angeles eventually won 5-4 in the 11th inning, securing consecutive championships. He became the first player in MLB history to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning or later of a Game 7 in the World Series.

Rojas addressed Dodgers fans in a video shared by the team on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his excitement and confirming that the upcoming season would be his final one.

A message from the Champ. pic.twitter.com/mNGVjpS3Rn — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 5, 2025

Article Continues Below

“Hey, what’s up, Dodger fans? I’m so excited to be back for next year, which will be the last year of my playing career, and I can’t wait to play in front of you all once again at Dodger Stadium every single night,” he said. “With one goal on our mind, which is winning another championship and being able to three-peat in front of you all. Thank you very much for the support through all the years, and I can’t wait to see you all in Spring Training.”

Though it will be his last season playing for the team, he will remain with the organization in a player development role.

Since returning to Los Angeles in January 2023 after spending eight years with the Miami Marlins, Rojas has primarily taken on a flexible utility role. In the past three seasons, he has filled in at second base, third base, and shortstop, providing reliable defense and leadership in the clubhouse. Defensively, Rojas has ranked in the top 10 percent in outs above average during each of his seasons back with the Dodgers. Across 2024 and 2025, he maintained a 110 and 100 wRC+, respectively, offering dependable offensive support behind Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Hyeseong Kim.

Over his 12-year MLB career, Rojas has put together a .260/.314/.362 slash line with 57 home runs and 363 RBIs. He debuted with the Los Angeles in 2014 but was traded to Miami after his rookie season. In eight seasons with the Marlins, he recorded a .684 OPS, 38 home runs, and 11.4 WAR, helping Miami reach the postseason in 2020.