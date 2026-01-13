Tennessee football has attempted to be active in the College Football Transfer Portal. The Volunteers struck out on landing Sam Leavitt, but the team is still looking to improve its roster. They have done just that, adding a former Michigan starter to bolster the defense.

Michigan transfer safety TJ Metcalf has committed to Tennessee, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBSSports.

Metcalf, the cousin of the NFL's DK Metcalf, is returning to the SEC, where he began his college career. The safety was a four-star recruit out of high school and committed to play at Arkansas. He played in 12 games for Arkansas, racking up 15 tackles. The next season, his playing time would increase. In 2024, Metcalf totalled 56 tackles with a forced fumble and three interceptions for the Razorbacks.

The former Razorback entered the transfer portal and decided to go to Michigan alongside his brother Tevis. Metcalf would have a solid year in the Maize and Blue. He finished the season with 58 tackles, plus an interception, four pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. He also had a season-high ten tackles in the loss to Ohio State at the end of the season.

Article Continues Below

With changes in the Michigan program, both TJ and Tevis Metcalf decided to enter the portal again, with TJ now landing at Tennessee. The Volunteers needed help in the secondary. Rickey Gibson III, who missed most of the season with an injury, transferred to Texas A&M. Meanwhile, starting safety Boo Carter transferred to Colorado. Further, safety Kaleb Beasley and cornerbacks Marcus Goree Jr and Colin Brazzell are both in the portal.

Metcalf will have to fight for playing time with the Vols, though. Tennessee has also brought in Dejuan Lane from Penn State and Qua Moss from Kansas State. Both of them play the safety position. Meanwhile, the team could also get more corner help. Last time one of the Metcalf brothers moved in the portal, the other followed. If the same plan is available, Tevis Metcalf could be on his way to Knoxville soon.

Tennessee finished the season 8-5 and tied for eighth in the SEC. The team needed to make some major improvements to compete in a deep conference next season. They have brought in 11 transfers so far, and sit 17th in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings. Regardless, that places them seventh in the conference, behind teams such as LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Florida.