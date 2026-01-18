After missing out on Sam Leavitt, Tennessee is still looking for its 2026 starting quarterback from the college football transfer portal. The Volunteers still lack a definitive answer, but claimed an intriguing addition with former Colorado veteran Ryan Staub.

Staub entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season with two years of eligibility remaining. He flew under the radar before committing to Tennessee on Sunday following a visit, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Staub started two games for Colorado in 2025 and saw significant playing time in two others. After beginning the season in a three-way quarterback battle with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, he briefly emerged as the most efficient before losing the job to Salter. Lewis eventually claimed the job late in the season and is the Buffaloes' clear quarterback of the future, leading Staub to transfer.

Article Continues Below

Staub ended his redshirt sophomore season as Colorado's leading passer in three of its 12 games. He would have been one of Deion Sanders' longest-tenured players entering 2026, but instead brings his experience and leadership to Josh Heupel.

Although he has just a handful of starts, Staub joins Tennessee as an experienced quarterback. After three years in Boulder, the California native will compete with any other player Heupel brings in for the starting job in the fall.

Despite adding Staub, Tennessee is still exploring other options in the college football transfer portal. The Volunteers are still looking for a true successor to the departing Joey Aguilar, who ended the 2025 season 12th in the FBS with 3,565 passing yards.