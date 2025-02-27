Tennessee football watched one of its own blaze the 40-yard dash in uncanny fashion. Now there's the belief James Pearce Jr. just boosted his stock at the 2025 NFL Combine.

The edge rusher exploded at Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday — turning in a 4.47 time. The NFL X account believed Pearce's stock grows higher from here.

The edge rusher delivered the fastest time out of any position group so far in the '25 event. Pearce beat out Nebraska interior defender Ty Robinson and his 4.83 time. But for Pearce, he drew hefty online praise for showing off his own set of wheels.

“James Pearce Jr. is blazin',” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted on X.

Pro Football Focus even pointed out Pearce blazed his 40 while wearing a hoodie. Meanwhile, Pro Football Sports Network draft expert Jacob Infante shared on X “His first step is tremendous, and his speed gives him serious backside run defender value” while calling him a top-10 prospect.

The NFL Network even playfully took a jab at Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes. Pearce ran a faster time than the QB, who ran his 40 in 4.80 during his own combine workout.

Tennessee star James Pearce Jr. earned high praise before NFL Combine

Pearce Jr. brought intrigue with him before his Indianapolis trip. The Volunteers star drew high praise in his pre-draft evaluation written by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. Zierlein wrote how Pearce can “become a good starter within two years.”

The draft expert pointed out how Pearce comes with “explosive first, second and third steps in his rush.” Pearce can also create a big speed-to-power combination in Zierlein's evaluation.

Pearce brings uncanny speed to the league. He's also a towering 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge defender. Some draft fans, however, likely will grow concerned over his frame. The Charlotte, North Carolina native looks like he may need bulk to become an every down defender and not just a situational rusher.

But he thrived playing in the most rugged and loaded conference in the nation. Pearce delivered a combined 17 sacks facing Southeastern Conference competition in the last two seasons. He's also leaving Knoxville producing a career-best 38 total tackles with 23 solo stops in 2024.