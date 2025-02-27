Nebraska football rose to the early big winner at the 2025 NFL Combine Thursday. A Cornhuskers star immediately turned heads thanks to showing off his speed.

Defensive lineman Ty Robinson showed his rare set of wheels for a 6-foot-5, 288-pound defender. He blazed both of his 40-yard dash times in under five seconds. However, Robinson produced the fastest 40 time at 4.83 in Indianapolis.

Expand Tweet

Robinson ran his second one in 4.89. But he showed impressive straight line speed. He now looks bound to shoot up the 2025 NFL Draft boards off his 40-yard dash performance. Robinson sparked multiple wow reactions on social media. NFL Draft analyst Cody Carpenter revealed Robinson delivered the 22nd-best time for an interior defensive lineman.

Other analysts shared how Robinson “immediately stood out” at Lucas Oil Stadium. Another fan predicted Robinson will be a steal in the upcoming draft class, before believing the Detroit Lions should make a run.

Where Nebraska star ranks among NFL Draft prospects

The Gilbert, Arizona native earned high marks pre-draft from one national draft expert. Robinson got labeled as a player who “will eventually be an average starter” by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. But he described Robinson as a “bully” in his first sentence for the Cornhusker DL's draft evaluation.

“Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality. Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts,” Zierlein wrote.

He additionally described Robinson as a “hot motor” defender equipped with robust physicality. But now his Indianapolis showing will likely lure in more intrigued NFL scouts and general managers.

Robinson is heading to the league fresh off delivering multiple career best marks under Matt Rhule. He collected seven sacks in 2024, his best total with the ‘Huskers. He also shattered another personal best in total tackles (37) and solo stops (21). Robinson also leaves Lincoln ending Nebraska's seven-season skid of missing bowl games. Now Robinson delivered the best 40 time among the DL group to start the combine — giving him a boost in his draft stock.