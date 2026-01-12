Mike Elko's roster strategy continues to yield major results with the addition of former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton. Standing at 6-foot-4, Horton provides a massive target for returning quarterback Marcel Reed, who officially announced his return to the program earlier this month. The receiver arrived in College Station after a productive season at Alabama, where he caught eight touchdowns, including a stellar three-score performance against Auburn.

His decision to join the Aggies follows the commitment of fellow former Crimson Tide lineman Wilkin Formby, signaling a strong pipeline of talent moving to Texas A&M as they prepare for another deep postseason run.

Building on this momentum, the program has officially addressed its interior defensive line with a veteran from the ACC. Chris Hummer reported on X that North Carolina starting DT CJ Mims has signed with Texas A&M, coming off a visit.

According to the report for CBS Sports, Mims posted 42 tackles and two sacks this season, along with a 69.7 PFF grade. The acquisition of the disruptive defensive tackle, who recently played under the defensive-minded structure in Chapel Hill, provides the Aggies with a proven starter capable of winning at the point of attack in the SEC.

The defensive front received another major upgrade with the commitment of Northwestern edge rusher Anto Saka, one of the most athletic defenders in the portal. Saka chose the Aggies over interest from programs like Penn State after visiting the campus this week.

During his time with the Wildcats, he recorded 12 sacks and 14 tackles for loss, earning a spot on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List due to his impressive physical profile. His presence is vital for a unit that finished third nationally in sacks but must now replace the production of outgoing All-American Cashius Howell, who is headed to the NFL Draft.

The focus remains on blending veteran production from the transfer portal with the established chemistry of returning leaders like Reed. As the 12th Man prepares for the upcoming season, the level of incoming talent suggests that Texas A&M is ready to remain a dominant force in the Southeastern Conference.