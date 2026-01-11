Texas A&M football is swooping up past Alabama talent. Already the Aggies landed former Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby. Now Isaiah Horton follows him to College Station.

The wide receiver jumps from one College Football Playoff team to another — with Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals confirming the move Sunday.

Yet TAMU becomes stop No. 3 for the wideout. He started his career with Miami, which is now playing for the national title on Jan. 19. But he stays within Southeastern Conference territory here.

Horton also arrives fresh off delivering a career-best eight receiving touchdowns playing for ‘Bama. He surfaced as one of the more high-profile College Football Transfer Portal additions left for this cycle.

Alabama lost Isaiah Horton following its own CFP debacle

Horton officially dipped out of Tuscaloosa following the rough Rose Bowl loss to Indiana.

Article Continues Below

He struggled that afternoon inside a rain-soaked venue at Pasadena — catching just two passes for 16 yards. Horton even endured a rough SEC title game against Georgia, which saw him settle for one grab for 12 yards.

But he won over Crimson Tide fans against hated rival Auburn. Horton crossed the end zone three times in the Iron Bowl victory.

Horton hands Mike Elko and the Aggies a 6-foot-4 target to throw to moving forward. But will Marcel Reed be back?

Reed took a rough afternoon at home against Miami during the first round of the CFP. But that won't be his last game with the Aggies — as he announced on Jan. 2 that he's returning.

Horton and Reed will intrigue the “12th man” inside Kyle Field next season for sure.