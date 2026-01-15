The Texas A&M Aggies have suffered a notable transfer portal loss and it came at the expense of their biggest in-state rival. True freshman offensive tackle Jonte Newman has officially crossed over to Texas Longhorns, adding another layer of intrigue to the Lone Star Showdown rivalry.

Newman’s decision is particularly striking given his recent recruiting history. A Cypress Bridgeland product, Newman was part of Texas A&M’s 2025 recruiting class and originally committed to the Aggies in December 2024, choosing them over Texas at the time. Less than a year later, he’s now headed to Austin with four full years of eligibility remaining. The move was first reported by On3 insider Hayes Fawcett, who shared the news on social media.

“Texas A&M true freshman transfer OT Jonte Newman has Committed to Texas, he tells On3. The 6’6 315 OT will have 4 years of eligibility left.” Fawcett posted on X, formerly Twitter.

On the field, Newman’s role in College Station was limited during his freshman season. He appeared in just two games, logging seven total snaps against the Samford Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers before taking a redshirt. While he didn’t crack the regular rotation, his size and recruiting pedigree made him a long-term developmental piece for the Aggies’ offensive line.

Article Continues Below

From Texas’ perspective, the addition addresses a clear need. The Longhorns are coming off a 10-3 season and narrowly missed the College Football Playoff after making it in back-to-back years. As they look to return to the expanded 12-team field, building depth up front has become a priority. Newman becomes the second offensive line portal addition this month for offensive line coach Kyle Flood, joining Oregon State Beavers transfer guard Dylan Sikorski.

For Texas A&M, the loss highlights the volatility of roster management in the portal era, especially when it involves young players who haven’t yet established roles. Losing a former four-star lineman to Texas adds extra sting, even if Newman was still developing.

Newman will have time to grow into Texas’ system, while the Aggies will need to continue reshaping their offensive line depth through recruiting and the portal. In the modern SEC landscape, even developmental pieces can quickly become rivalry flashpoints, and this one won’t be forgotten anytime soon.